19th Dec 2024
LDSG.JPJ
ISIN: GB0005100606
Leeds Group plc
("LDSG" or "the Company")
Shares to be trading on JP Jenkins
London, UK, 19th Dec 2024 - Leeds Group plc (LDSG:JPJ), today announces its shares are to be admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. The Company's registered address is Craven House, 14-18 York Road, Wetherby, England, LS22 6SL and company number is 00067863.
Leeds Group plc is a UK based company. Historically, the Group contained both UK and European textile businesses but having divested all its textile trading activities, the Group now owns three properties in Germany, two of which are rented to a former subsidiary and the other is currently being markets for rental.
JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).
The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/).
For further information, please contact:
