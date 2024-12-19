Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Intention to propose a scheme of reconstruction

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

19 December 2024

Intention to propose a scheme of reconstruction

On 25 July 2024, the Company as part of its annual results announced that the Board was currently evaluating options for the future of the business in recognition that it may be in the best interests of shareholders for the Company not to continue in its present form. The Board has concluded the evaluation of those options and considered shareholder feedback and today announces it has decided to propose a scheme of reconstruction and voluntarily liquidation of the Company (the "Scheme").

Under the Scheme shareholders will have the option of electing to (a) roll over their investment into units in Jupiter Ecology Fund, a unit trust providing investors access to the same underlying environmental solutions themes as the Company managed by the same investment team at Jupiter, a superior performance profile, the daily liquidity of an open ended fund and lower ongoing costs; or (b) an uncapped cash exit at a modest discount to Net Asset Value.

It is expected that the Scheme will take effect during the first quarter of 2025. A shareholder circular and notice of general meetings setting out the full details of the Scheme will be sent to shareholders in due course.

