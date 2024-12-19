Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Innovation im Fokus: Diese Mega-Zukunftsaktie könnte Ihr Depot beflügeln!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Intention to propose a scheme of reconstruction

Finanznachrichten News

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Intention to propose a scheme of reconstruction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

19 December 2024

Intention to propose a scheme of reconstruction

On 25 July 2024, the Company as part of its annual results announced that the Board was currently evaluating options for the future of the business in recognition that it may be in the best interests of shareholders for the Company not to continue in its present form. The Board has concluded the evaluation of those options and considered shareholder feedback and today announces it has decided to propose a scheme of reconstruction and voluntarily liquidation of the Company (the "Scheme").

Under the Scheme shareholders will have the option of electing to (a) roll over their investment into units in Jupiter Ecology Fund, a unit trust providing investors access to the same underlying environmental solutions themes as the Company managed by the same investment team at Jupiter, a superior performance profile, the daily liquidity of an open ended fund and lower ongoing costs; or (b) an uncapped cash exit at a modest discount to Net Asset Value.

It is expected that the Scheme will take effect during the first quarter of 2025. A shareholder circular and notice of general meetings setting out the full details of the Scheme will be sent to shareholders in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

Nick Black

T: 020 3817 1000

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika
(Corporate Finance)

T: +44 (0) 20 7397 1915


Daniel Balabanoff/Pauline Tribe (Sales)

T: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500


© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.