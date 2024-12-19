Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 08:22 Uhr
SonoritySphere Block Technology Ltd: SonoritySphere Unveils AI-Powered Platform, Redefining Global Music Creation and Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024hosted a landmark music launch event yesterday, unveiling the first collection of AI-generated music created on its platform. This highly anticipated showcase highlighted the platform's cutting-edge capabilities in AI music creation and underscored its transformative potential in the global music industry.

SonoritySphere combines artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to empower music creators with a groundbreaking platform for creation and distribution. The AI tools enable musicians to effortlessly generate compositions across diverse styles, including classical, pop, and electronic music, pushing the boundaries of creativity. At the event, creators shared how the tools helped them bring ideas to life faster and produce a wide array of musical works with remarkable ease.

Blockchain technology adds a revolutionary layer to the SonoritySphere ecosystem, introducing a new standard for copyright protection and revenue distribution. Every published piece of music is recorded on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and immutability of copyright information. Smart contracts automate royalty calculations and payments for every stream or purchase, guaranteeing fair compensation for creators. This efficient and secure system fosters trust and confidence among users.

The platform's decentralized distribution model liberates musicians from traditional intermediaries, allowing them to directly connect with global audiences. This innovation gives creators full control over the release and promotion of their work, reducing costs and increasing revenue shares. Listeners benefit from a seamless experience, using the platform's cryptocurrency, SONORE, to support their favorite music while enjoying secure and convenient transactions.


