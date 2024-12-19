Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Innovation im Fokus: Diese Mega-Zukunftsaktie könnte Ihr Depot beflügeln!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 08:22 Uhr
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GasFlowX Inc.: GasFlowX Unveils Innovative Platform to Cut Costs and Boost Efficiency in the Natural Gas Industry

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024is poised to make a groundbreaking impact with its soon-to-launch platform. By harnessing blockchain technology, GasFlowX tackles critical challenges in the natural gas market, including supply chain complexity, high transaction costs, and lack of transparency. This innovative platform marks a significant leap in the digital evolution of the energy industry.

In the face of climate change, nations worldwide are accelerating efforts to shift toward cleaner energy sources. According to the International Energy Agency, global natural gas consumption surged by 4.6% in 2023, reaching approximately 400 billion cubic meters. As a cleaner alternative to coal and oil, natural gas plays a vital role in reducing carbon emissions. However, the industry's growth has been hindered by inefficient supply chains and high transactional expenses-challenges that GasFlowX aims to resolve.

Revolutionizing Natural Gas Supply Chains with Blockchain

GasFlowX leverages blockchain technology to enable the seamless digital management of natural gas supply chains. By employing a distributed ledger, the platform ensures that every transaction is transparently and immutably recorded, offering unparalleled accountability and reducing inefficiencies.

In addition to blockchain's transparency, GasFlowX integrates IoT (Internet of Things) devices to monitor natural gas flows in real time, enabling precise tracking from production to consumption. Smart contracts further enhance efficiency by automating processes, shortening transaction cycles, and minimizing resource waste.

Market Stability Through Sustainable Practices

To promote market stability and investor confidence, GasFlowX employs a token lock-up mechanism. This feature prevents early investors and team members from prematurely liquidating holdings, mitigating severe price fluctuations and ensuring a sustainable market environment.

Pioneering Digital Transformation in Energy

GasFlowX's integration of blockchain, smart contracts, and IoT technologies sets a new standard for the digital transformation of the natural gas industry. By improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing transparency, the platform empowers market participants to optimize operations and meet the growing demand for natural gas.

With its innovative approach, GasFlowX addresses pressing challenges and establishes a forward-looking framework for the energy sector's digital evolution. As the industry moves toward a cleaner, more efficient future, GasFlowX is leading the way.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.