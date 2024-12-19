Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
19.12.24
08:13 Uhr
2,265 Euro
-0,055
-2,37 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
19.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
19 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 18 December 2024 it purchased a total of 227,207 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           160,510     66,697 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.300     GBP1.896 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.275     GBP1.882 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.293843    GBP1.892609

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,371,439 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
12886      2.300         XDUB      08:41:06      00072863009TRLO0 
11913      2.300         XDUB      08:52:10      00072863166TRLO0 
11429      2.300         XDUB      09:08:45      00072863615TRLO0 
4411       2.300         XDUB      10:42:06      00072866205TRLO0 
2126       2.300         XDUB      10:42:06      00072866204TRLO0 
6000       2.300         XDUB      10:42:06      00072866203TRLO0 
114       2.300         XDUB      10:42:06      00072866202TRLO0 
11981      2.295         XDUB      10:42:06      00072866206TRLO0 
5459       2.300         XDUB      10:42:06      00072866208TRLO0 
1500       2.300         XDUB      10:42:06      00072866207TRLO0 
2489       2.285         XDUB      11:35:40      00072867128TRLO0 
1500       2.285         XDUB      11:35:40      00072867127TRLO0 
2872       2.285         XDUB      11:35:40      00072867126TRLO0 
649       2.290         XDUB      11:45:08      00072867327TRLO0 
332       2.290         XDUB      11:45:08      00072867326TRLO0 
2872       2.295         XDUB      11:46:24      00072867341TRLO0 
4433       2.295         XDUB      11:46:24      00072867340TRLO0 
12496      2.290         XDUB      11:59:32      00072867653TRLO0 
3251       2.290         XDUB      12:47:44      00072868948TRLO0 
9370       2.290         XDUB      12:47:44      00072868947TRLO0 
6172       2.275         XDUB      13:47:12      00072870207TRLO0 
6172       2.285         XDUB      13:54:44      00072870314TRLO0 
550       2.285         XDUB      13:54:44      00072870313TRLO0 
3015       2.285         XDUB      14:06:23      00072870710TRLO0 
1500       2.285         XDUB      14:06:23      00072870709TRLO0 
3825       2.285         XDUB      14:06:23      00072870708TRLO0 
2347       2.285         XDUB      14:06:23      00072870707TRLO0 
314       2.285         XDUB      14:06:23      00072870706TRLO0 
10780      2.290         XDUB      14:17:06      00072871006TRLO0 
5536       2.300         XDUB      14:49:32      00072872239TRLO0 
5545       2.300         XDUB      14:58:53      00072872714TRLO0 
6000       2.300         XDUB      14:58:53      00072872713TRLO0 
671       2.300         XDUB      14:58:53      00072872712TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
9        189.60        XLON      09:19:53      00072863843TRLO0 
5755       189.60        XLON      10:42:19      00072866211TRLO0 
1023       189.60        XLON      10:42:19      00072866212TRLO0 
365       189.60        XLON      10:54:06      00072866446TRLO0 
6220       189.60        XLON      10:57:10      00072866526TRLO0 
4680       189.60        XLON      10:57:10      00072866527TRLO0 
6009       189.60        XLON      10:57:10      00072866528TRLO0 
585       189.60        XLON      10:57:10      00072866529TRLO0 
4800       189.40        XLON      10:57:10      00072866530TRLO0 
872       189.40        XLON      10:57:10      00072866531TRLO0 
5536       188.80        XLON      11:35:30      00072867123TRLO0 
690       188.80        XLON      11:35:30      00072867124TRLO0 
5275       189.20        XLON      11:59:32      00072867654TRLO0 
518       188.60        XLON      13:07:45      00072869602TRLO0 
1600       188.60        XLON      13:07:45      00072869603TRLO0 
4030       188.60        XLON      13:07:45      00072869604TRLO0 
5890       188.20        XLON      13:47:12      00072870206TRLO0 
422       189.60        XLON      14:16:45      00072870970TRLO0 
422       189.60        XLON      14:16:45      00072870971TRLO0 
422       189.60        XLON      14:16:45      00072870972TRLO0 
422       189.60        XLON      14:16:45      00072870973TRLO0 
422       189.60        XLON      14:16:45      00072870974TRLO0 
422       189.60        XLON      14:16:45      00072870975TRLO0 
422       189.60        XLON      14:16:45      00072870976TRLO0 
422       189.60        XLON      14:16:53      00072870989TRLO0 
755       189.60        XLON      14:16:53      00072870990TRLO0 
792       189.60        XLON      14:16:53      00072870991TRLO0 
9        189.60        XLON      14:16:53      00072870992TRLO0 
1830       189.60        XLON      14:16:53      00072870993TRLO0 
6078       189.60        XLON      14:46:41      00072872112TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  366028 
EQS News ID:  2054225 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2054225&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
