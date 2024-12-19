DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18 December 2024 it purchased a total of 227,207 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 160,510 66,697 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.300 GBP1.896 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.275 GBP1.882 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.293843 GBP1.892609

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,371,439 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 12886 2.300 XDUB 08:41:06 00072863009TRLO0 11913 2.300 XDUB 08:52:10 00072863166TRLO0 11429 2.300 XDUB 09:08:45 00072863615TRLO0 4411 2.300 XDUB 10:42:06 00072866205TRLO0 2126 2.300 XDUB 10:42:06 00072866204TRLO0 6000 2.300 XDUB 10:42:06 00072866203TRLO0 114 2.300 XDUB 10:42:06 00072866202TRLO0 11981 2.295 XDUB 10:42:06 00072866206TRLO0 5459 2.300 XDUB 10:42:06 00072866208TRLO0 1500 2.300 XDUB 10:42:06 00072866207TRLO0 2489 2.285 XDUB 11:35:40 00072867128TRLO0 1500 2.285 XDUB 11:35:40 00072867127TRLO0 2872 2.285 XDUB 11:35:40 00072867126TRLO0 649 2.290 XDUB 11:45:08 00072867327TRLO0 332 2.290 XDUB 11:45:08 00072867326TRLO0 2872 2.295 XDUB 11:46:24 00072867341TRLO0 4433 2.295 XDUB 11:46:24 00072867340TRLO0 12496 2.290 XDUB 11:59:32 00072867653TRLO0 3251 2.290 XDUB 12:47:44 00072868948TRLO0 9370 2.290 XDUB 12:47:44 00072868947TRLO0 6172 2.275 XDUB 13:47:12 00072870207TRLO0 6172 2.285 XDUB 13:54:44 00072870314TRLO0 550 2.285 XDUB 13:54:44 00072870313TRLO0 3015 2.285 XDUB 14:06:23 00072870710TRLO0 1500 2.285 XDUB 14:06:23 00072870709TRLO0 3825 2.285 XDUB 14:06:23 00072870708TRLO0 2347 2.285 XDUB 14:06:23 00072870707TRLO0 314 2.285 XDUB 14:06:23 00072870706TRLO0 10780 2.290 XDUB 14:17:06 00072871006TRLO0 5536 2.300 XDUB 14:49:32 00072872239TRLO0 5545 2.300 XDUB 14:58:53 00072872714TRLO0 6000 2.300 XDUB 14:58:53 00072872713TRLO0 671 2.300 XDUB 14:58:53 00072872712TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 9 189.60 XLON 09:19:53 00072863843TRLO0 5755 189.60 XLON 10:42:19 00072866211TRLO0 1023 189.60 XLON 10:42:19 00072866212TRLO0 365 189.60 XLON 10:54:06 00072866446TRLO0 6220 189.60 XLON 10:57:10 00072866526TRLO0 4680 189.60 XLON 10:57:10 00072866527TRLO0 6009 189.60 XLON 10:57:10 00072866528TRLO0 585 189.60 XLON 10:57:10 00072866529TRLO0 4800 189.40 XLON 10:57:10 00072866530TRLO0 872 189.40 XLON 10:57:10 00072866531TRLO0 5536 188.80 XLON 11:35:30 00072867123TRLO0 690 188.80 XLON 11:35:30 00072867124TRLO0 5275 189.20 XLON 11:59:32 00072867654TRLO0 518 188.60 XLON 13:07:45 00072869602TRLO0 1600 188.60 XLON 13:07:45 00072869603TRLO0 4030 188.60 XLON 13:07:45 00072869604TRLO0 5890 188.20 XLON 13:47:12 00072870206TRLO0 422 189.60 XLON 14:16:45 00072870970TRLO0 422 189.60 XLON 14:16:45 00072870971TRLO0 422 189.60 XLON 14:16:45 00072870972TRLO0 422 189.60 XLON 14:16:45 00072870973TRLO0 422 189.60 XLON 14:16:45 00072870974TRLO0 422 189.60 XLON 14:16:45 00072870975TRLO0 422 189.60 XLON 14:16:45 00072870976TRLO0 422 189.60 XLON 14:16:53 00072870989TRLO0 755 189.60 XLON 14:16:53 00072870990TRLO0 792 189.60 XLON 14:16:53 00072870991TRLO0 9 189.60 XLON 14:16:53 00072870992TRLO0 1830 189.60 XLON 14:16:53 00072870993TRLO0 6078 189.60 XLON 14:46:41 00072872112TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 366028 EQS News ID: 2054225 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2054225&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)