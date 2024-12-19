Anzeige
SWEF: November 2024 NAV

Finanznachrichten News

DJ SWEF: November 2024 NAV 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: November 2024 NAV 
19-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") 
Net Asset Value, 30 November 2024 
This announcement contains price sensitive information. 
As at the close of business on 30 November 2024 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company's Ordinary Shares 
was 99.90p (31 October 2024: 99.38p). Please refer to the Reconciliation of NAV per share movements below for more 
information. 
Net Asset Value in total: 
 
Loans advanced                     GBP148.4m 
Cash and cash equivalents               GBP45.7m 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP0.9m 
Other net assets/(liabilities)             (GBP1.3m) 
Net assets                       GBP193.7m

The Cash and cash equivalents balance in the table above includes a cash reserve to cover undrawn loan commitments in the portfolio, totaling GBP23.0 million, as set out in the table below.

Capital amounts drawn as at 30 November 2024 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 30 November 2024 are shown below. 

Local Currency       Sterling (2) 
Amounts drawn GBPm (1)                    GBP130.0m            GBP130.0m 
Amounts drawn EURm (1)                     EUR34.7m            GBP28.8m 
Total drawn                                          GBP158.8m 
Committed but undrawn cash amounts GBPm (3)          GBP23.0m             GBP23.0m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn converted at the month end spot rate.

(3) Excludes interest which may be capitalised.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income and impairment provisions.

Reconciliation of NAV per share movements for the month ended 30 November 2024: 

November 2024 (pence) 
NAV at the beginning of period        99.38 
Operating Income available to distribute (4) 0.62 
Unrealised FX gains / (losses) (5)          (0.10) 
NAV at the end of the period          99.90

(4) Operating Income available to distribute comprises loan income recognised in the period less operating costs incurred and before any impairment is taken into account. It includes realised foreign exchange gains and losses that are available to distribute except where the realised gains and losses relate to the settlement of hedges that were previously rolled forward and the gain or loss on that roll forward was classified as unavailable to distribute.

(5) Unrealised foreign exchange gain/losses relate to the net impact of changes in the valuation of foreign exchange hedges and the sterling equivalent value of Euro loan investments (using the applicable month end rate). Mismatches between the hedge valuations and the loan investments may occur depending on the shape of the forward FX curve and this may cause some movement in the NAV. These unrealised FX gains / losses are not considered part of distributable reserves.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 203 5303 630

E: starwood@apexgroup.com

Jefferies International Limited

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

T: +44 020 7029 8000

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00BPLZ2K28 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  366029 
EQS News ID:  2053929 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2053929&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
