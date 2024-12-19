Most powerful satellite to operate at SES's prime TV neighbourhood of 19.2 degrees East will deliver content to 118 million TV homes

SES announced today that ASTRA 1P, the company's most advanced satellite positioned at 19.2 degrees East, has completed comprehensive testing and is now fully operational.

Following its successful in-orbit raising and performance testing, ASTRA 1P will now start serving public and private broadcasters, sports organisations and content owners, achieving another milestone in SES's commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast services to the widest audience possible.

ASTRA 1P is SES's most powerful wide-beam satellite to broadcast from the 19.2 degrees East TV neighbourhood. Equipped with 80 transponders, ASTRA 1P can support hundreds of HD TV channels, ensuring the delivery of superior image quality to viewers across key European TV markets.

"With ASTRA 1P now fully operational, we are setting a new standard for satellite broadcasting in Europe," said Milton Torres, CTO of SES. "This new offering will enhance our ability to deliver premium content with superior reliability and image quality to 118 million TV households. This includes sports and events content, where we are seeing growing demand from viewers, as well as sports leagues, teams, federations and rights holders."

Built by Thales Alenia Space, ASTRA 1P was successfully launched by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on 20 June 2024 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

To find out more about ASTRA 1P, visit our newsroom.

Follow us on:

Twitter Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218862701/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Suzanne Ong

Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com