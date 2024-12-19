Electrolux Group: French antitrust proceedings concluded

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Competition Authority (FCA) has completed the previously communicated second investigation regarding alleged breaches of antitrust rules in France by Electrolux Group and various other parties within the home appliance sector during 2009 to 2014.

The FCA has decided on a fine of EUR 44.5m, which is covered by the provision set by Electrolux Group and reported as a non-recurring item in the second quarter of 2023. This decision follows a settlement that was reached in 2023 between the FCA and Electrolux Group.

