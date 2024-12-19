Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 09:00 Uhr
Dstny Strengthens Its European UCaaS Leadership with Fourth Consecutive Top Placement on Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Frost Radar

Finanznachrichten News

BRUSSELS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny, a leading European provider of cloud-based business communications, has once again secured a top position on the Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Frost Radar 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Dstny has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its ongoing innovation, strategic growth, and commitment to delivering world-class UCaaS solutions (Unified Communications as a Service).

Frost Radar - European UCaaS 2024 - Dstny

"Dstny has risen to rank among the top European UCaaS leaders," said Robert Arnold, Industry Director, Information & Communications Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "Its multifaceted approach enables a differentiated market presence compared with many providers. Moreover, Dstny's ability to deliver native mobile UCaaS is a key differentiator and growth catalyst as European businesses adapt to distributed, remote, and hybrid workforces."

Dstny continues to innovate its leading SME-focused mobile-first UCaaS. To date, Dstny delivers market-leading Teams voice integration through Call2Teams and offers Multi-UCaaS capability with its BYOC offering - Carrier Automate.

"Our strengthened position on the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Radar reaffirms our commitment to enabling businesses to communicate and collaborate seamlessly. We continue to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver solutions that empower organizations to stay agile, connected, and productive in today's dynamic marketplace. And we are excited to launch our highly anticipated Dstny Converge solution in early 2025 - helping Service Providers leverage FMC easier than ever," said Neil Greenwood, VP of Product at Dstny.

Download the Full Report:www.dstny.com

For Further Information:
Christian Hed - CMO, Dstny
Email:Christian.hed@dstny.com
Tel: +46707187603

About Dstny
Dstny is a leading European provider of cloud-based business communications, delivered both directly to businesses and through partners and service providers. The company aims to simplify the daily lives of its more than 3.5 million users: its interactive business communication tools are delivered as-a-service and connect employees and customers through all possible communication channels (voice, video, chat, and others).

Dstny's tools are mobile-first, locally customizable, user-friendly and easy to integrate. By combining innovative technology with close relationships with partners and service providers, as well as strong local teams, Dstny can provide the best possible user experience and make the latest applications accessible to companies across Europe.

Headquartered in Zaventem, Dstny has more than 1,000 employees in 7 European countries (Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, UK). More information: www.dstny.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581952/Dstny.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489523/Dstny_Logo.jpg

Dstny Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dstny-strengthens-its-european-ucaas-leadership-with-fourth-consecutive-top-placement-on-frost--sullivans-2024-frost-radar-302333058.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
