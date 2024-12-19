Skytree Acquires Direct Air Capture Startup ReCarbn to Solidify Technological Dominance

ReCarbn's Technology Improves DAC Efficiency; Founders To Join Skytree In Pivotal Leadership Roles

Skytree , a pioneering Dutch climate technology company specializing in carbon utilization and removal solutions, today announced the acquisition of Dutch direct air capture (DAC) startup ReCarbn . The acquisition will integrate ReCarbn's intellectual property, most notably its innovation in filtration and sorbent circulation, into Skytree's DAC product portfolio. In addition, all three ReCarbn co-founders - Guus Dubbink (CEO), Ewout Ruijs (CPO), and Sophia Hummelman (CCO) - will join the Skytree team, bringing unique expertise in research and development, product strategy, and commercial finance, respectively.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Skytree and the broader DAC sector. ReCarbn's talent and innovative technology will enable us to deliver more cost-effective DAC solutions that make carbon capture more accessible to businesses around the world," said Rob van Straten, CEO of Skytree. "By integrating ReCarbn's team and technology, we will further expand our industry leadership in cyclical filtration and sorbent innovation as well as scalable DAC architecture. We're excited to welcome ReCarbn's founding team, which brings invaluable expertise and will help us realize our vision of capturing 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030."

ReCarbn was founded in 2022 as a spin-off from the University of Twente, a globally-renowned hub for advanced DAC research. Within two years, its founding team developed and commercialized patent-pending filtration and chemical sorbent circulation technologies designed to reduce energy consumption, cycle time, and carbon capture costs. ReCarbn's track record extended beyond its technology: it secured valuable partnerships, launched customers, and secured public investments, which together positioned it as a top innovator in DAC. The acquisition will also enable Skytree to form a closer collaboration with the University of Twente, which will expedite breakthrough advancements in DAC.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with ReCarbn's vision of scaling DAC to tackle the global climate crisis," said Guus Dubbink, the former CEO of ReCarbn who will lead R&D at Skytree, focusing on capture materials and innovation. "By combining our efforts, Skytree will be poised to solidify its position as a global leader in Direct Air Capture, delivering technology that addresses climate change at scale and helps the world transition toward a carbon-negative future."

The acquisition follows major announcements from Skytree, including its role as the exclusive technology provider for Project Concho , a forthcoming $100 million, 500,000-tonne capacity DAC hub in Texas that is expected to be the world's first 100% wind-powered DAC hub. In October, Skytree announced that it had opened two North American locations to support Canadian and American DAC projects as the company expands globally.

