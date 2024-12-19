The proposed cell is based on indium gallium phosphide (InGaP), indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) and germanium (Ge) and has an active area of 0. 25 mm2. It can be used for applications in micro-concentrator photovoltaics (CPV). A Canadian research team has recently developed a micrometer-scale III-V solar cell for applications in concentrated photovoltaics (CPV). Gallium arsenide (GaAs) and other III-V materials - named after the groups in the periodic table they belong to - are among the best known in terms of efficiency potential for solar cells. Their high production costs, however, have so ...

