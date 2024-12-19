Huawei Consumer Business Group: Huawei's AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024 Celebrate 5 Years of Mobile Innovation and Design

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei marks the fifth year of the AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024, commemorating trailblazing applications and games of the year for their innovation and creativity.

Huawei Europe's editor teams selected these applications for their significant impact to users and success through strategic Huawei's partnerships, evaluating them based on six key criteria: downloads, innovation, user experience, storytelling, design and accessibility.

"Time flies as we celebrate the fifth(!) anniversary of AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024, honouring the outstanding application and game developer community. This award reflects our continued commitment in highlighting the best mobile content for our millions of users," expressed Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services in Europe. "Mobile applications have transformed how we live, work, and play, improving quality of life worldwide. Today, we acknowledge the visionaries behind these exceptional applications, recognising their passion and hard work as we look forward to the future of mobile innovation for a better society."

Summoners War was crowned Best Game of 2024 for its captivating and strategic gameplay that blends monster collecting with intense battles, making it a standout title that delivers hours of entertainment. PUBG won Best Action Game for its pioneering battle royale mechanics, appealing to gamers worldwide.

Revolut, Tinder and Adidas Running were recognized among the Best Apps this year. Revolut earned praise for its seamless financial and investment management features, Tinder impressed with its user-friendly location-based matching, and Adidas Running was lauded for its advanced fitness app integration as well as accurate run tracking capabilities.

Below is the full list of winners for AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024:

Best Apps of 2024

Best Apps Revolut Tinder Adidas Running

Best Social & Communication Apps Telegram Badoo Opera

Best Sports & Entertainment Apps Flashscore VLC for Android

Best Transportation & Mobility Apps Bolt Moovit

Best Finance Apps Curve Capital.com

Best Shopping Apps Shein Temu AliExpress

Best Trending Apps Rakuten Viber Messenger Trip.com Ochama



Best Games of 2024

Best Game Summoners War - Com2uS

Best Action Game PUBG MOBILE

Best RPG Games Hero Wars: Alliance - NEXTERS GLOBAL LTD Epic Seven - Smilegate

Best SLG Games Evony: The King's Return - Top Games Inc. World of Tanks Blitz - Wargaming

Best Family Games Candy Crush Saga - King Digital Entertainment Plc. Gardenscapes - Playrix

Best Trending Games Mecha Domination: Rampage - 37 Interactive Entertainment Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains



For further information on the awards, please visit: https://bit.ly/3W70tn9

About AppGallery?

As one of the top 3 global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps, and is available in over 170 countries and regions with over 580 million global monthly active users and 6 million registered developers.

Visit AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/Featured

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584494/Huawei_Awards.jpg