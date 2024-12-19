Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 09:06 Uhr
Hillstone Networks celebrates cybersecurity successes and anticipates an innovative future toward 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, proudly reflects on its key achievements in 2024, marking another year of sustained growth and expansion. With a focus on innovation and proactive protection against cyber threats, the company continues to strengthen its commitment to securing organizations worldwide.


Key achievements in 2024 include:

  1. Expansion of the Comprehensive Security Platform:
    In 2024, Hillstone expanded its portfolio of solutions, solidifying its position as a cybersecurity market leader. Its next-generation suite, which includes advanced threat protection, risk management, and real-time visibility, has been adopted by over 28,000 organizations across more than 60 countries.
  2. Growth in Global Recognition:
    The company has been recognized by industry analysts as a leader in the cybersecurity provider quadrant, highlighting its ability to deliver effective and seamlessly integrable solutions for complex IT environments.
  3. Innovations in Artificial Intelligence:
    By integrating AI into its platforms, Hillstone has significantly enhanced threat detection and response capabilities. These technologies have been crucial in anticipating and mitigating attacks before they impact critical customer infrastructures.
  4. Commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness and Education:
    Aligning with its mission to strengthen global cybersecurity, Hillstone has launched a series of training programs and educational resources for businesses and individuals to improve awareness and readiness against cyber threats.

Vision for the Future:
As 2025 approaches, Hillstone Networks remains committed to leading the evolution of cybersecurity in an increasingly interconnected world. Key goals for the coming year include:

  1. Expansion of the Global Partner Ecosystem:
    Hillstone plans to broaden its network of strategic partners to integrate its security solutions across diverse technological platforms.
  2. Advances in Proactive Cybersecurity:
    The company will invest heavily in AI and machine learning capabilities to predict cyberattacks before they occur, transforming cybersecurity from a reactive to a preventive approach.
  3. Leadership in Innovation:
    Hillstone remains dedicated to continuous innovation, developing new solutions and features to tackle emerging cybersecurity challenges, such as protecting cloud-based infrastructures and managing security in hybrid environments.

"At Hillstone Networks, our vision is to create a future where organizations can operate with complete confidence, knowing they are protected by the most advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "We look forward to 2025 with optimism, ready to face new challenges and provide our customers with the most innovative tools to keep their data and systems secure."

About Hillstone Networks
Hillstone Networks' Integrative Cybersecurity approach is based on visionary, AI-powered, and accessible platform, delivering coverage, control, and consolidation to secure over 28,000 global enterprises. Hillstone is a trusted leader in cybersecurity, protecting critical assets and infrastructure, from edge to cloud, regardless of where workloads reside. Learn more at www.hillstonenet.com.

Media Contact
Zeyao Hu
+1 4085086750
inquiry@hillstonenet.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765968/Hillstone_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hillstone-networks-celebrates-cybersecurity-successes-and-anticipates-an-innovative-future-toward-2025-302335830.html

