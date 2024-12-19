India's domestically manufactured solar cells cost 1. 5 to two times more than Chinese imports, even after customs duties, says CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics. These higher prices could raise solar project capital costs by up to INR 10 million ($117,580)/MW and increase tariffs. From pv magazine India The Indian government's decision to extend the Approved Lists of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) to solar cells from June 1, 2026, is driving the rapid growth of solar cell manufacturing in India. CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics said domestic PV cell manufacturing capacity will ...

