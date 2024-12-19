Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072
Frankfurt
19.12.24
08:13 Uhr
4,740 Euro
-0,030
-0,63 %
Aspo Plc: Aspo's financial reporting in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
December 19, 2024 at 10:45 am

Aspo's financial reporting in 2025

Aspo's financial reporting in 2025

In 2025, Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports as follows:

- financial statement release for 2024 on Monday, February 17, 2025
- interim report for January-March 2025 on Monday, May 12, 2025
- half year financial report for January-June 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025
- interim report for January-September 2025 on Monday, November 3, 2025



The financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors for 2024 will be published on the company's website during week 14/2025.

Aspo's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 25, 2025, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo's 2025 Annual General Meeting shall be sent to Aspo's Board of Directors not later than February 21, 2025. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 70, FI-02151 Espoo, Finland.

Aspo's financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.fiand www.aspo.com.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, tel. +358 40?0600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com or
Erkka Repo, CFO, tel. +358 40 582 7971, erkka.repo@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

