The fossil fuel rich Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region faces mounting pressure to diversify its energy mix. While solar is cheap, it faces significant sociopolitical and economic challenges. From pv magazine 12/24-01/25 The MENA region's energy economy revolves around oil and gas, which comprise around 97% of its energy consumption. With more than 60% of government revenue dependent on hydrocarbons in some MENA nations, the region is susceptible to fossil fuel price volatility. Clean energy adoption is gaining traction, helped by sustainable development commitments and the Paris Agreement ...

