GIVEMESPORT.com, a Valnet Inc. publication and leader in delivering high-quality football content in the digital media space, is thrilled to announce the addition of world-renowned transfer insider and football journalist Fabrizio Romano as the newest member of its editorial team.

Romano brings over a decade of experience, industry connections, and unparalleled expertise to GIVEMESPORT. He has broken some of the biggest transfer stories in the world, including moves featuring football's greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. For his efforts, he was awarded the Globe Soccer Awards' Best Digital Journalist in 2023 after winning the Best Football Journalist award the year prior. He was also featured in the European Forbes 30 Under 30 for media and marketing that same year.

Driven by an unparalleled passion for football, Romano's exclusive, trustworthy, and detailed reporting on transfers, negotiations, and behind-the-scenes stories will significantly enhance GIVEMESPORT's already comprehensive and competitive coverage of the global football landscape.

In anticipation of working with GIVEMESPORT, Fabrizio Romano states:

"I'm very happy to join the GIVEMESPORT team, to develop details of the stories and bring people even more behind the scenes of transfers and updates on the football world".

Romano, who has established himself as the go-to voice in football, has made his "Here We Go" phrase synonymous with the sport, making him a household name among fans, players, and clubs. He has contributed to numerous publications over the last decade, including Sky Sports, The Guardian, and CBS Sports.

With his reliable and unmatched insights, Romano has built a massive global following, with over 91 million fans across various social media platforms, as his presence is expected to elevate GIVEMESPORT's reputation as a go-to source for transfer news and behind-the-scenes stories. This new addition builds on the company's announcement earlier this year of esteemed journalists Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones, and Tom Bogert joining the team, aligning with GIVEMESPORT's commitment to delivering readers a high-quality, trusted, and engaging journalistic experience.

Valnet's Sports Portfolio Manager, Ryan Owen, shares:

"We are excited to have Fabrizio join GIVEMESPORT. His addition to the team will help cement GIVEMESPORT as the most authoritative and recognizable brand in football."

Romano's first exclusive contributions will appear on GIVEMESPORT in the coming weeks ahead of the January transfer window, offering readers in-depth insight on the latest transfer developments and player movements across Europe's top leagues and beyond.

With this strategic addition, GIVEMESPORT is poised to elevate its football coverage, providing fans with unparalleled access to breaking news, insightful analysis, and exclusive content.

About GIVEMESPORT

Owned and operated by Valnet Inc., GIVEMESPORT is a leading digital media platform dedicated to providing the latest news, analysis, and insights on football and other sports. With a global audience which includes over 25 million dedicated football fans on Facebook and a commitment to high-quality content, GIVEMESPORT continues to be a trusted source for sports fans worldwide.

About Valnet Inc.

Valnet Inc. is a global digital publishing and media investment company that owns and operates over 25 authoritative brands across diverse verticals, including entertainment, sports, technology, automotive, gaming, lifestyle and travel. Valnet specializes in acquiring, operating, and growing properties that hold strategic importance in their respective markets.

