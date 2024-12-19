Anzeige
19.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
Bata Brands SA: Bata Elevates Global Creative Vision with Strategic Leadership Appointment

Finanznachrichten News

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bata, a global leader in footwear and fashion, is pleased to announce the appointment of Miguel Esquide as Chief Design Officer - Bata.

Bata Elevates Global Creative Vision with Strategic Leadership Appointment

This key addition signals Bata's commitment to innovation and creativity in its ongoing journey to connect with modern audiences worldwide.

Miguel's experience, spanning two decades with renowned brands, will be central to shaping Bata's creative direction and strengthening its brand identity.

Miguel's career highlights include co-founding the luxury brand 1CONCEPT-known for its bold aesthetics featured in Vogue and celebrated by cultural icons like Miley Cyrus and Rosalía-as well as leading footwear design and strategy at INDITEX for major labels such as Lefties, Zara, and Pull&Bear. His ability to craft collections that resonate with consumers and deliver impactful campaigns aligns perfectly with Bata's vision of making stylish, accessible footwear for everyone.

As Chief Design Officer - Bata, Miguel will oversee the Bata brand and its extensions, including Bata RedLabel and Bata Comfit. Based in Padova, Italy, he will lead a team of talented designers, blending Bata's heritage with contemporary design elements to ensure the brand remains inspiring and relevant for today's consumers.

"At Bata, we are reinforcing our commitment to design innovation by appointing a Chief Design Officer to our executive team," said Sandeep Kataria, CEO of Bata. "This significant step reflects our vision to place design at the core of our brand's evolution - setting the stage for fresh, engaging collections that embody the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and style".

Miguel brings a proven ability to make design both distinctive and commercially powerful. His modern approach will be key as we continue to elevate Bata's brand and inspire deeper connections with consumers worldwide."

About Bata

Founded in 1894, Bata is a global footwear leader known for high-quality, stylish, and comfortable footwear for men, women, and children, with a presence in over 56 countries worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584227/Bata_Brands_ppt.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195339/Bata_Logo.jpg

Bata_Logo

For media inquiries, please contact:
Sarah Stocchetti - Global Corporate Communication Manager
Communications@bata.com
+41 21 613 40 00

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bata-elevates-global-creative-vision-with-strategic-leadership-appointment-302335324.html

