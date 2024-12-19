Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0XV | ISIN: LU1923627092 | Ticker-Symbol: LRUS
Frankfurt
03.03.22
20:00 Uhr
8,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI RUSSIA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI RUSSIA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.12.2024 10:07 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - 13/12/2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - 13/12/2024 

Amundi Investment Solutions (RUSL LN, RUSU LN) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - 13/12/2024 
19-Dec-2024 / 09:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - 13/12/2024

Please note since 4 March 2022 the Fund below has suspended its valuation due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The fund has been liquidated on 13/12/2024. 

ETF Name              ISIN     Main Ticker 
Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332 RUSL LN

· Impact on Secondary Market:

The delisting will happen on 20/12/2024 

ETF Name              ISIN     Ticker Trading currency Delisting date 
                        RUSL LN GBp 
Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332             20/12/2024 
                        RUSU LN USD

· Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event       Date 
Liquidation date 13/12/2024 
Delisting date  20/12/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1923627332, LU1923627332 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     RUSL LN, RUSU LN 
Sequence No.: 366235 
EQS News ID:  2054367 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2054367&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2024 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.