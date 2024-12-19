DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - 13/12/2024
Amundi Investment Solutions (RUSL LN, RUSU LN) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - 13/12/2024 19-Dec-2024 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - 13/12/2024
Please note since 4 March 2022 the Fund below has suspended its valuation due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
The fund has been liquidated on 13/12/2024.
ETF Name ISIN Main Ticker Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332 RUSL LN
· Impact on Secondary Market:
The delisting will happen on 20/12/2024
ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading currency Delisting date RUSL LN GBp Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332 20/12/2024 RUSU LN USD
· Timetable of the liquidation:
Event Date Liquidation date 13/12/2024 Delisting date 20/12/2024
