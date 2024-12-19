Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
WKN: A14M93 | ISIN: FR0012435121 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EL
Tradegate
18.12.24
16:52 Uhr
18,830 Euro
+0,230
+1,24 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 07:06 Uhr
Elis continues the consolidation of its network with the acquisition of Ernst in Germany

Elis continues the consolidation of its network with the acquisition of Ernst in Germany

Saint-Cloud, 19 December 2024 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Wäscherei Ernst Gmbh (« Ernst ») in Germany.

With its two laundries located in Erbach, in the Baden-Württemberg region, Ernst services the entire Southern region of Germany as well as Northwest Austria. The Group, which delivered c. €17 million revenue in 2023, offers rental-maintenance services in Flat linen primarily for Hospitality and Healthcare customers.

Ernst currently employs c.120 people; its management team will remain in place and will continue to grow the business. This new acquisition strengthens the Elis network in Germany, notably in Hospitality, a particularly dynamic market in the country. The acquisition will be consolidated in the Financial Statements from January 1, 2025

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com


