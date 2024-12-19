Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Completes Second Round of Employee Share Purchase Plan to Global Employee Base

Stellantis Completes Second Round of Employee Share Purchase Plan to Global Employee Base



Employees subscribed to 9.7 million shares for a total investment of around €94.5 million.

Second edition of Shares to Win launched in November and extended to nearly the entire global workforce for the first time.

Employees received preferential conditions, with a 20% discount on the share price and a matching contribution of 100% of the personal amount invested, up to €1,000 equivalent to 102 shares offered by Stellantis.

AMSTERDAM, December 19, 2024 - Building on the success of the Stellantis Employee Share Purchase Plan initially open to employees from Italy and France in 2023, the Company extended 'Shares to Win' , its share purchase plan, in November to nearly its entire global workforce, representing more than 230,000 Stellantis employees from 18 countries. Shares to Win is an incentive program that enables employees to become shareholders in the Company on preferential terms.

'Shares to Win 2024', the Company's second Employee Share Purchase Plan, resulted in a total investment of around €94.5 million, including €65.2 million from individual investment and €29.3 million matched by the Company, representing around 9.7 million additional shares held by employees.

"The success of this second edition of Shares to Win demonstrates our employees' confidence in the sustainable future of our Company," said Xavier Chéreau, Chief Human Resources, ESG and Heritage Officer. "By extending this employee share purchase plan to nearly our entire global workforce, we strengthened our commitment to the sharing of value creation with our employees, while fostering cohesion and pride in belonging to Stellantis."

Globally, around 15% of eligible employees subscribed to Shares to Win 2024, with an individual investment of around €1,960.

The preferential terms include:

-No minimum subscription or from one share subscribed (depending on the countries)

Accessible to the greatest number of employees

-A 20% discount on the reference share price

The subscription price for Shares to Win 2024 was set at €9.74.



The reference share price is equal to the average closing price of Stellantis shares on the Milan stock exchange between September 30 and October 25, 2024.

-A matching contribution from the Company, up to €1,000

This is an equivalent of up to 102 shares offered by Stellantis for €1,000 invested by the employee.



Since its creation in early 2021, Stellantis has been committed to involving its employees in the Company's results as part of the "Care" pillar outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

