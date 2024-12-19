Anzeige
Sydbank A/S: Restructuring of Better Energy leads to additional impairment charges in 2024 and revised expectations for profit for the year

Company Announcement No 60/2024		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



19. December 2024

Dear Sirs

Restructuring of Better Energy leads to additional impairment charges in 2024 and revised expectations for profit for the year

As a result of a major restructuring of Better Energy there is a risk of impairment charges in the region of DKK 450m. As a consequence of this, profit after tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 2,700-2,900m compared to DKK 2,800-3,100m as previously announced.

Sydbank's annual report for 2024 will be released as scheduled on 26 February 2025.

Yours sincerely

Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Additional information
Lars Grubak Lohff, Press Manager, tel +45 20 31 54 65


