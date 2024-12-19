Sydbank A/S: Restructuring of Better Energy leads to additional impairment charges in 2024 and revised expectations for profit for the year

Company Announcement No 60/2024
|19. December 2024
Restructuring of Better Energy leads to additional impairment charges in 2024 and revised expectations for profit for the year
As a result of a major restructuring of Better Energy there is a risk of impairment charges in the region of DKK 450m. As a consequence of this, profit after tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 2,700-2,900m compared to DKK 2,800-3,100m as previously announced.
Sydbank's annual report for 2024 will be released as scheduled on 26 February 2025.
