Dow Jones Sustainability World Index Includes Linde for the Twenty-Second Consecutive Year Woking, UK, December 19, 2024 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the twenty-second consecutive year. Linde has also been included in the DJSI North America. The DJSI World comprises global sustainability leaders representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. Inclusion is based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria, and constituents are identified by S&P Global through its annual sustainability benchmark, the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Linde achieved the highest score of any industrial gases company in its 2024 CSA. Its overall result also placed Linde in the 99th percentile of over 500 peer group companies, and in the 100th percentile for the Environment category. "Linde is committed to making our world more productive, sustainably," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "Every day, Linde's employees around the world take proactive actions to meet our ambitious ESG targets while continuously creating value for our customers, shareholders and communities. I am pleased that S&P Global has recognized their dedication." Linde's products, technologies and services helped its customers to avoid 91 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2023 - more than double Linde's own global emissions. Linde's climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition. Linde is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index and was previously awarded the Sustainable Market Initiative's Terra Carta Seal.

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com

