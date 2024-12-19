Proformex Names Dr. Amanda Yoho as President

Proformex Appoints New President, Former CTO, to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Proformex, the leading provider of annuity and life insurance policy monitoring solutions, today announced the promotion of Dr. Amanda Yoho to President. In this role, Dr. Yoho will oversee day-to-day operations while driving forward the company's mission to transform insurance data accessibility and actionability across the industry.

Dr. Yoho previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Proformex, where she played a pivotal role in developing the company's innovative data solutions for the annuity and life insurance markets. Her leadership has been instrumental in building technology that makes complex insurance data transparent and actionable for financial institutions, distributors, advisors, and carriers.

"Amanda's exceptional leadership and deep understanding of both technology and the insurance industry make her the ideal person to lead Proformex into its next phase of growth," said Kris Beck, CEO of Proformex. "Under her direction as President, she will accelerate our vision of democratizing access to critical insurance data and transforming how the industry monitors and manages policies."

"Amanda has consistently demonstrated her ability to solve complex data challenges while keeping our clients' needs at the forefront," Beck added. "Her promotion to President allows us to further scale our impact across all market segments, from individual advisors to major financial institutions and carriers."

"I am honored to take on this expanded role at Proformex during such a transformative time in our industry," said Dr. Yoho. "Our team has built incredible momentum in making insurance data more accessible and actionable. I look forward to accelerating this mission and delivering even more value to our clients across the insurance ecosystem - from carriers to advisors to the end policy owners they serve."

Dr. Yoho holds a Ph.D. in Physics from Case Western Reserve University and brings extensive experience in data science and technology leadership to her new role.

About Proformex

Proformex is a data and technology platform purpose-built for financial professionals and institutions to manage life insurance and annuity assets. With deep data and technology expertise, Proformex connects customers to critical information about their life insurance and annuity businesses and helps them make better informed, data-driven decisions. With Proformex, financial professionals have the technology tools needed to proactively manage life insurance and annuities and enhance value for their clients.

SOURCE: Proformex

View the original press release on accesswire.com