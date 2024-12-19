Grit Real Estate Income Group: Mandatory Audit firm rotation

DJ Mandatory Audit firm rotation

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Mandatory Audit firm rotation 19-Dec-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

CHANGE OF AUDITOR - MANDATORY AUDIT FIRM ROTATION Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, announces that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") has resigned as the Group's auditor and the Board of Grit has approved the appointment of MacIntyre Hudson LLP ("MHA") with Baker Tilly CI Audit Limited ("BTCI") as the Group's new lead auditor.

MHA is registered in England as statutory auditors and are independent UK members of Baker Tilly International.

BTCI will conduct the audit of the Group's financial statements for the financial year to 30 June 2025 and a proposal to re-appoint them as auditors of the Group will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

PwC was appointed as the Group's external Auditors in 2018, with their first audit being the 2017/18 Annual Report and Accounts. The UK and Mauritius Codes of Corporate Governance ("the Code") recommend a mandatory rotation of audit firms of listed companies after a set period, which in the case of the Mauritius Code, amounts to seven years. The Company consequently undertook an external tender process for the audit of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending30 June 2025.

We thank PWC for their services over this time. PwC has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with their ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 273 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008.

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

