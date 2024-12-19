Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 13:02 Uhr
119 Leser
RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on January 16

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on January 16, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results.

To access the live call, dial 888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International) and give the participant access code 331321.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Contact:
Peter Yin
SVP and CFO
(858) 549-6340
rfi@rfindustries.com

IR Contact:
Margaret Boyce
Financial Profiles, Inc.
(310) 622-8247
RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
