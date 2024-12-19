LFTD Partners Inc. Director Robert T. Warrender II Has Passed Away

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD), is sad to announce that our highly respected director and friend Robert T. Warrender II has passed away, surrounded by his loving family including his son Nicholas S. Warrender, our Vice Chairman and COO.

Gerard M. Jacobs, LFTD Partners' Chairman and CEO, stated, "Bob Warrender was a tremendous human being and businessman, who had a big impact on many people, as a husband, a father, a coach, and a mentor for people recovering from personal issues. Bob was spiritually grounded, and clearly passed on to Nick and his brother Rob his life principles of hard work, integrity and loyalty, that shine on through them today, and will in the future. And, Bob was very smart, thoughtful and fun -- what a great guy! It has been a privilege to know Bob and to work with him and Nick at LFTD Partners."

Contact Information

Gerard M. Jacobs

Chairman and CEO of LFTD Partners Inc.

gerardmjacobs@lftdpartners.com

(847) 915-2446



Nicholas S. Warrender

Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners Inc.

ceo@urb.shop

(224) 577-8148

William C. "Jake" Jacobs

President and CFO of LFTD Partners Inc.

jakejacobs@lftdpartners.com

(847) 400-7660

