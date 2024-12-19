Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Ongoing Development Plans for a Virtual Lounge

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("Cypher" or the "Company") announces continued expansion into the Metaverse with the development of virtual lounge experiences within its previously acquired metaverse properties. The first lounge is set to launch early next year and will seamlessly incorporate advanced virtual reality technology with an elegant design, creating a unique space for users to unwind, connect, and network within this immersive environment. This initiative represents a natural extension of our strategy to cultivate immersive digital experiences and leverage emerging technologies that transform how individuals connect and socialize within virtual communities.

To further enhance the Metaverse, Cypher has engaged a technology consultant to explore the potential of developing its own fleet of AI Agents under the Company's existing Metaverse holdings. "The objective is to unite people in novel ways while pushing the limits of what the Metaverse can become," said George Tsafalas, Director at Cypher. "The Virtual Lounge serves as an ideal venue for both casual chats and meaningful interactions in a virtual setting".

As the growing adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology continues its upward trajectory, Cypher recognizes that the timing could not be better for further development of their Metaverse property holdings. Cypher remains dedicated to long-term value and is seeking new investment opportunities in new trends, technologies, and assets which have potential.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape. The Company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities.

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.

George Tsafalas - Director

Phone: Toll-Free 1 (778) 373-8578

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although CODE believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because CODE can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. CODE undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of CODE, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com