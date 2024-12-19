The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Brightline Interactive Enters into an Agreement with the U.S. Navy for an Immersive, AI-Driven Simulator System

The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, today announced that its subsidiary company Brightline Interactive, LLC ("BLI") has entered into an initial six figure dollar contract with the U.S. Navy for an Immersive Simulator, to be delivered in the first half of 2025.

Tyler Gates, General Manager of BLI and Chief Futurist of Glimpse, commented: "Powered by BLI's cutting-edge spatial computing platform ("SpatialCore"), we have created a game-changing technology that pushes the boundaries of what's possible via the integration of AI and Spatial Computing. The Immersive Simulator system seamlessly integrates AI into both the full motion simulation and the spatial computing environments in which they operate, offering unparalleled realism, responsiveness, and adaptability, thereby opening up new possibilities for training, development, and operations across various industries in a cost-effective manner and much smaller form factor compared to existing advanced simulators."

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse, commented: "In partnership with the US Navy, we believe that the Immersive Simulator represents a key milestone in the world of advanced simulation technology, building on the momentum around Brightline's vision for the SpatialCore platform."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive (BLI) is the global leader in spatial computing, immersive technologies, deep tech and 5G integration. Brightline's accelerated computing platform - SpatialCore - provides cloud-centric synthetic data simulation, digital twins, XR and AI tools for both government and commercial customers. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

