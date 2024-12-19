Anzeige
The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Brightline Interactive Enters into an Agreement with the U.S. Navy for an Immersive, AI-Driven Simulator System

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, today announced that its subsidiary company Brightline Interactive, LLC ("BLI") has entered into an initial six figure dollar contract with the U.S. Navy for an Immersive Simulator, to be delivered in the first half of 2025.

Tyler Gates, General Manager of BLI and Chief Futurist of Glimpse, commented: "Powered by BLI's cutting-edge spatial computing platform ("SpatialCore"), we have created a game-changing technology that pushes the boundaries of what's possible via the integration of AI and Spatial Computing. The Immersive Simulator system seamlessly integrates AI into both the full motion simulation and the spatial computing environments in which they operate, offering unparalleled realism, responsiveness, and adaptability, thereby opening up new possibilities for training, development, and operations across various industries in a cost-effective manner and much smaller form factor compared to existing advanced simulators."

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse, commented: "In partnership with the US Navy, we believe that the Immersive Simulator represents a key milestone in the world of advanced simulation technology, building on the momentum around Brightline's vision for the SpatialCore platform."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive (BLI) is the global leader in spatial computing, immersive technologies, deep tech and 5G integration. Brightline's accelerated computing platform - SpatialCore - provides cloud-centric synthetic data simulation, digital twins, XR and AI tools for both government and commercial customers. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, if provided, are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements, if provided, include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts, if provided, are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, any forecasts, if provided, are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Brightline Interactive Contact:

Tyler Gates
General Manager, Brightline Interactive
Chief Futurist, The Glimpse Group
Tyler@brightlineinteractive.com

Glimpse Contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO
The Glimpse Group, Inc.
917-292-2685
maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
