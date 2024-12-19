Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to provide an update on the requests from a Federal Public Prosecutor to government regulators related to the Company's Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Brazil; see press release dated October 1, 2024, for the details of these requests.

The Company's LP permit for Castelo de Sonhos remains valid; also known as the Licença Prévia or Preliminary License, it represents the most critical permitting milestone. The permit was received in August 2024 (see press release dated August 29, 2024 for details). The permit is in good standing and there are no restrictions in place that would stop the project from moving forward.

The government regulators, including the Pará Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS), our principal regulator, have provided responses to the public prosecutor from the Federal Public Prosecution Office (MPF). The regulators, and importantly SEMAS have provided a strong technical defense of the permitting process and the results of the LP permit approval. TriStar has also submitted a defense of the permitting process, showing how we not only applied the letter of the law but in most areas, also went much further and made sure that all possible impacts from the planned future mine were considered.

"We are very encouraged to see the strong show of support by SEMAS in defense of the robust permitting process completed over the course of 2 years at Castelo de Sonhos and remain confident that this process fully and accurately accounts for potential impacts of developing Castelo de Sonhos," says Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO. "We are evaluating our options to finance the project so that we can perform the required drilling and feasibility studies that will allow us to move forward towards a construction decision."

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar has completed a pre-feasibility study and is now working to advance the project towards a feasibility study while evaluating optimization options. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

