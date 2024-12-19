Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will change its name to West Point Gold Corp. and trade under the new stock symbol "WPG" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Effective at the market open on December 23, 2024, the Company will begin trading under the new name and stock symbol. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers will change to CA95538Q1037 and 95538Q103, respectively.

No action will be required by existing shareholders and warrantholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares or warrants exercisable for common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a TSX-V listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. West Point has five gold projects, two of which are partnered with major gold producers (Kinross at Jefferson Canyon and Agnico Eagle at Greyhound). Gold79 is focused on establishing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona while advancing its Jefferson North and Tip Top Projects in Nevada.

