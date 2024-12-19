Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - BlockMint Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BKMT) ("BlockMint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Element 119 Ltd. ("Element 119") pursuant to which Element 119 will provide investor relations (IR) services to BlockMint, namely the writing and publication of two articles on emerging opportunities in crypto markets and how BlockMint's technology fits into the blockchain/crypto ecosystem and how the Company could best capitalize on emerging opportunities. BlockMint will have no editorial control over the content of the two articles, except to ensure that the articles are factually correct.

BlockMint will pay Element 119 a flat fee of US$5,000 for the two articles, plus applicable taxes, and distribution costs not to exceed US$2,000.

About Element 119 Ltd.

Element 119 is a London, UK-based corporate communications content provider, built over the last five years, which benefits from a deep industry knowledge in venture capital and small cap investing. Element 119 prepares content of small to mid-cap opportunities for investing pioneers who are continually seeking new endeavours in venture capital investing. Element 119 is committed to providing value and outstanding service. Element 119 owns no shares of BlockMint and has no intent of acquiring shares of the Company in the future. BlockMint is paying for Element 119's IR services out of general working capital.

Element 119 is owned by Christian Purefoy with its place of business and contact information being:

c/o The Accountancy Partnership

Suite 5, 5th Fl., City Reach, 5 Greenwich View Place, London, E14 9NN, UK

Email: info@element119.ltd

Tel: +44-7361133180

The services to be provided by Element 119 under the engagement includes writing two articles and then disseminating the articles to various websites and social media platforms, including numerous digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing (on websites, including, but not limited to X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn), e-mail marketing and direct one-on-one communications.

About BlockMint Technologies Inc.

BlockMint operates the website carbontokensmarket.com, which was created to be a single source of information on the expanding carbon tokens market; and operates the Minter browser (available at getminter.com) which enables a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications by allowing users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies to earn either carbon credits to help offset their carbon footprint or fractional ownership in a NFT.

On behalf of

BLOCKMINT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Dan Beck

Dan Beck, CEO

info@blockmint.ai

Tel: +1-503-446-0151

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategy and objectives of BlockMint. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

