EDITED finishes the year with consecutive quarters of growth, driven by a steadfast focus on enhancing customer experience, leading to increased gross retention and high NPS scores.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, is thrilled to announce strong results rounding out the business year.

As 2024 comes to a close, EDITED reports continued quarter over quarter ARR growth while expanding its footprint with global leading retail brands across the EMEA, India, and US markets. As retailers navigate a dynamic and multifaceted landscape shaped by evolving consumer behaviors, supply chain challenges, and intense competition across all channels, the EDITED platform continues to be the software of choice for top retailers. This is evidenced by gross revenue retention well above 90% and exceptional NPS scores 40% higher than top-tier SaaS industry benchmarks.

These achievements are fueled by the company's commitment to creating a solution that is purpose-built for retailers and powered by proprietary, best-in-class AI technology.

"2024 has been a year of continual evolution and customer success for our team here at EDITED," said Doug Kofoid, CEO of EDITED. "These accomplishments are a testament to our unwavering commitment to helping retailers achieve their goals, and we're so excited to see that reflected in these results. As we look ahead to 2025, we're in a strong position to continue our growth trajectory and deliver exceptional results for our customers, helping them navigate an ever-changing retail landscape with confidence. The evolution of our unique, AI-driven products that we are bringing to market in 2025 has our entire team excited about the coming year."

With a track record of empowering apparel brands and softline retailers with true retail intelligence, giving them a full view of their business in the context of the market, EDITED is set to lead the way for AI-powered, data-driven retail success in 2025 and beyond.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence solution that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

