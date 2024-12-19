A Dutch subsidy scheme for renewable energy saw solar applications fall to 501 this year from 1,130 in 2023, as grid congestion and negative electricity prices reduced investment appeal. Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), the Dutch state-run agency that manages the the country's Stimulation of Sustainable Energy Production and Climate Transition (SDE++), says the subsidy scheme was undersubscribed this year. The program, aimed at companies and non-profit organizations that generate renewable energy on a large scale, was open from Sept. 10 to Oct. 10 and received 761 applications. In ...

