Galloper Gold Corp.: Global Business Leader Nader Elm Joins Galloper Gold's Board of Directors

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nader Elm to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Elm is a seasoned senior business executive currently residing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who excels at strategic planning, operations and execution, with a focus on technology, media and telecommunications, aerospace and mining. He has brought entrepreneurial and transformational elements from start-ups to multi-billion dollar enterprises.

Mr. Elm is Founder of Exyn Technologies Inc., a successful spin-out from the University of Pennsylvania's GRASP Labs leveraging ground-breaking AI robotics research in autonomous navigation for vehicles to execute complex missions in commercial operations;

Prior to Exyn, Mr. Elm was Senior VP of Strategy & Corp. Development at IMAX Corporation where he was also General Manager of IMAX Private Theatre which grew rapidly from launch;

Prior to IMAX, Mr. Elm was a member of the senior leadership team for Rogers Digital Media, a division of Rogers Communications, where he successfully led the acquisitions and integration of two digital properties;

Mr. Elm's earlier experiences also include Director of Corporate Strategy at Bell Canada, Vice-President of Business Development at Blue Spark Media, and Senior Consultant at Boston-based Adventis Consulting.

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, Galloper CEO, commented: "Nader's business acumen and ability to create and drive value across multiple sectors are skills that have made him a highly successful entrepreneur. I've had the pleasure of knowing Nader for many years and I'm delighted he's agreed to join the Galloper Board. The fact he has connections with many investors around the world, and often travels abroad on business, greatly extends Galloper's reach."

Mr. Elm holds a B.Eng (Hons) from University College London, London University, and an MBA from London Business School.

To make room for Mr. Elm on the Galloper Board, Mr. Bryan Loree has resigned as a Director but remains the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Galloper thanks Mr. Loree for his contributions as a Director.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property consists of 532 mining claims totaling 13,300 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com

Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:

MarketSmart Communications

Tel: 877-261-4466

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Galloper Gold Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com