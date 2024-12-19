EQS-News: iOmx Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): Study

iOmx Therapeutics submits Clinical Trial Application for IOMX-0675



iOmx Therapeutics submits Clinical Trial Application

for IOMX-0675 IOMX-0675 selectively targets LILRB1 and LILRB2, key immunosuppressive receptors, while sparing immune-activating family members

IOMX-0675 reprograms myeloid cells and restores cytotoxic T cell function, demonstrating strong anti-tumor potential Martinsried / Munich, Germany, December 19, 2024 - iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating unexplored immune evasion biology into a growing pipeline of biomarker-enabled drug programs, today announced the submission of the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for IOMX-0675, the second pipeline candidate. IOMX-0675 is a proprietary, dual-targeting, fully human antibody designed to address the key immune-regulatory LILR receptor family expressed on myeloid and lymphoid immune cells. Specifically, IOMX-0675 targets LILRB1 and LILRB2, the two most potent immunosuppressive receptors within this family, while sparing closely related immune-activating receptors LILRA1 and LILRA3. By selectively neutralizing these immunosuppressive receptors, IOMX-0675 reprograms the immunosuppressive myeloid compartment and restores cytotoxic T cell activity, as demonstrated in preclinical studies, unleashing the full anti-tumor potential of the immune system. "The submission of the CTA for IOMX-0675 marks another key milestone on our journey to translate novel immune evasion biology into a pipeline of clinical-stage projects," said Apollon Papadimitriou, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of iOmx. "With its unique and highly differentiated profile, IOMX-0675 stands out as a best-in-class antibody in a target class that is increasingly supported by clinical validation. I am convinced that IOMX-0675 has the potential to become a transformative treatment for cancer patients in need." About iOmx Therapeutics

iOmx Therapeutics ( www.iomx.com ) is a clinical-stage company that harnesses deep tumor and myeloid biology insights to generate novel treatments for the most prevalent solid tumor indications. The company is translating unexplored immune evasion biology into a growing pipeline of biomarker-enabled drug programs. Focused on developing drugs with single agent activity, iOmx is creating potential new backbone therapies in a modality-open fashion. By applying its comprehensive drug discovery & development expertise iOmx is committed to shaping the future of cancer therapy. The company's lead program, OMX-0407, is a proprietary first-in-class spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor targeting key oncology-relevant tyrosine kinases and salt-inducible kinases (SIKs) and is currently being investigated in a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in multiple solid tumors. The second program, IOMX-0675, a highly differentiated, LILRB1&2 cross-specific antibody is preparing to advance into clinical development following CTA submission in Q4 2024. iOmx is backed by international venture capital investors, such as Athos, Sofinnova Partners, Wellington Partners, MIG Capital and M Ventures. The Company is based in Martinsried/Munich, Germany. Media contact

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Julia von Hummel, Shaun Brown

T: +49(0)89 2102280

iomx@mc-services.eu



