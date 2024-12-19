EQS-News: iOmx Therapeutics AG
iOmx Therapeutics submits Clinical Trial Application
Martinsried / Munich, Germany, December 19, 2024 - iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating unexplored immune evasion biology into a growing pipeline of biomarker-enabled drug programs, today announced the submission of the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for IOMX-0675, the second pipeline candidate. IOMX-0675 is a proprietary, dual-targeting, fully human antibody designed to address the key immune-regulatory LILR receptor family expressed on myeloid and lymphoid immune cells.
Specifically, IOMX-0675 targets LILRB1 and LILRB2, the two most potent immunosuppressive receptors within this family, while sparing closely related immune-activating receptors LILRA1 and LILRA3. By selectively neutralizing these immunosuppressive receptors, IOMX-0675 reprograms the immunosuppressive myeloid compartment and restores cytotoxic T cell activity, as demonstrated in preclinical studies, unleashing the full anti-tumor potential of the immune system.
"The submission of the CTA for IOMX-0675 marks another key milestone on our journey to translate novel immune evasion biology into a pipeline of clinical-stage projects," said Apollon Papadimitriou, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of iOmx. "With its unique and highly differentiated profile, IOMX-0675 stands out as a best-in-class antibody in a target class that is increasingly supported by clinical validation. I am convinced that IOMX-0675 has the potential to become a transformative treatment for cancer patients in need."
