Dispel Wins Cyber Defense Award's 2024 Zero Trust Platform Hot Company

Dispel recognized for Zero Trust Platform innovation in Secure Remote Access, Moving Target Defense (MTD), and OT DMZ Unification

Dispel , a cybersecurity leader in secure remote access solutions for industrial control systems (ICS) and cyber-physical environments (CPS), has been named 2024's Hot Company in the Zero Trust Platform category at the coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards in Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security publication.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Zero Trust Platform innovator at the Cyber Defense Awards ," said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. "As cyberattacks on OT systems grow, organizations face not only security challenges but also operational efficiency and scalability concerns. Our focus remains on providing simple, fast, and reliable access to the devices they need."

The Dispel Zero Trust Engine (ZTE) is redefining industrial cybersecurity, delivering secure remote access, data streaming, OT DMZ unification, and robust threat detection tailored for ICS and CPS environments. Built on a zero trust foundation, ZTE minimizes attack vectors and ensures compliance with critical standards like IEC 62443 and NIST 800-82. Key features include just-in-time access, multi-factor authentication, Identity & Access Management (IAM), granular access controls, end-to-end encryption, and real-time monitoring, enhancing operational agility and resilience. With over 42 patents, Dispel pioneers secure remote access innovations like moving target defense, OT DMZ unification, time-based access, dual sessions, and password vaulting, setting a new standard for OT security.

Now in its 12th year, the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, part of the Cyber Defense Awards platform and presented during CyberDefenseCon 2024, recognize companies that are shaping the future of cybersecurity through exceptional innovation. The awards are globally acknowledged for highlighting solutions that tackle emerging cyber threats.

"Dispel embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Dispel

Dispel is a cybersecurity leader in secure remote access solutions for industrial control systems and cyber-physical environments. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine (ZTE) simplifies secure remote access, OT DMZ unification, and continuous threat detection. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level moving target defense (MTD) technology, earning over 42 patents and safeguarding industries where security and efficiency are critical. Trusted by defense and industrial markets, Dispel protects $500 billion in manufactured goods annually and serves over 54 million utility users worldwide. Defense is in our DNA; innovation drives our mission.

