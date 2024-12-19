Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") provides an update on the Ambler Mining District Access Road.

The proposed Ambler Access Road is planned to cross Valhalla State mining claims at the Sun project and would unlock a host of critical and strategic metals located in the Ambler Mining District - all metals necessary for the green energy and transportation transition and to ensure a secure domestic supply chains for these metals.

On December 16, 2024, Governor Mike Dunleavy submitted a report to the Trump Transition team in Washington D.C. titled "Alaska Priorities for Federal Transition". The report details both immediate and long-term actions that can be taken to reverse the devastating impact of more than 60 sanctions the Biden administration imposed on Alaska, and how unlocking Alaska's minerals, oil and natural gas, and other natural resources will benefit both the state and national economy. Priority #1 is described as ""Get Back to Where We Were" and specific to the Ambler Access Road, urges the President-elect to "…rescind the unlawful Biden Administration ROD and issue a new decision restoring the right-of-way permits previously granted to the State" as the Biden Administration's 2024 No Action Alternative ROD is a direct violation of ANILCA.

In the transition cover letter, Governor Dunleavy tells President-elect Trump, "Your election will hail in a new era of optimism and opportunity, and Alaska stands ready to and is eager to work with you to repair this damage wrought by the previous administration, and to set both Alaska and America on a course to prosperity."

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of Valhalla said: "It is well known in Alaska that the Biden administration broke the law when the Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) selected the "No Action Alternative" in their Supplemental EIS Record of Decision issued earlier this year. The Alaska National Interest Land Conservation Act (ANILCA) passed in 1980 is very clear that the Secretary of Interior shall grant a right-of-way across Federal lands to connect the Ambler Mining District with the Dalton Highway corridor. It has now been more than ten years of "official" permitting process since the formal application was made. It is high time the Federal Government does what it promised 45 years ago. Let Alaska develop its resources for the benefit of all Alaskans and all Americans."

For more details, the full report can be found here: https://gov.alaska.gov/dunleavy-administration-submits-transition-report-to-trump-transition-hq/.

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mineral projects towards feasibility. Valhalla's flagship project is the Sun copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS projects located in Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. The Company also owns the Smucker project, a high-quality copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS project located in the Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska.

