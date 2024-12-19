Rancho Cucamonga, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Nekteck Inc., a leading innovator in personal wellness products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious CES exhibition, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on January 7, 2025. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it ventures into offline showcasing for the first time, bringing its innovative product line directly to both B2B and B2C audiences.

A closer look at advanced neck massage solutions.

The Nekteck booth, designed to reflect the brand's commitment to quality and innovation, will feature at least ten new, unreleased SKUs. These products represent the company's forward-thinking approach to enhancing consumer wellness through cutting-edge technology.

"As a brand born in the United States and optimized for global efficiency, we are excited to take this next step in connecting directly with distributors, retailers, and end-users," said James Lin, CEO of Nekteck. "With 95% of our customer base in the U.S., CES is the perfect platform to expand our reach and share our story of innovation and sustainability."

Nekteck Superstar Product Family with a Christmas Tree Stack

Innovation Meets Sustainability

In alignment with its eco-friendly mission, Nekteck is proud to highlight its commitment to sustainable packaging. By minimizing plastic use, the company aims to contribute to a healthier planet while delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Nekteck Best Selling Items (Neck Massager) in Amazon Platform with 1,000,000 pieces sold per year in 2024.

A Game-Changer for Distributors and Retailers

Retailers can look forward to a range of high-quality products designed to attract foot traffic and drive sales.

Nekteck Cyberpunk Style New Product Release and Model Showcase

(Deep Tissue 3D Knee-Deep Massage Pillow for Shoulder/Cordless Air Compression Massager, Rechargeable Portable Full Leg)

Bridging Connections and Creating Opportunities

Nekteck aims to use this platform to establish connections with enterprise-level companies in the U.S. and Europe. With a vision of increasing job opportunities in the U.S. and strengthening its global footprint, the company is committed to long-term growth and mutual success with its partners.

For more information on Nekteck and its upcoming CES showcase, visit the official website at www.nekteck.com.

