Decart Raises $32M to Pioneer Real-Time Generative AI

Decart, an efficiency-focused AI research lab, has raised a $32 million Series A funding round led by Benchmark, with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital and Zeev Ventures. The company emerged from stealth last month and quickly gained viral attention with Oasis - its breakthrough AI video model featuring the world's first real-time generative capabilities. After coming out of stealth less than two months ago, Decart has raised a total of $53 million, and is now focused on developing additional foundation models to make once-impossible virtual experiences accessible to everyone.

Decart has built an AI infrastructure platform that enables organizations to train massive AI models at scale - improving efficiency tenfold while reducing training and inference costs. After achieving early profitability and generating millions in revenue from enterprise customers before emerging from stealth, Decart is now developing its own foundation models. The company aims to help the AI consumer community create interactive, real-time experiences faster than ever before.

This groundbreaking approach led to Oasis - the industry's first real-time AI video game offering fully interactive, AI-driven worlds. The launch, though in demo form, exceeded all expectations, revealing the untapped potential of large-world models and reaching millions of users, with the first million unique users in just over three days. Influencers and gamers worldwide embraced the AI gaming platform, generating hundreds of millions of views across social media platforms. The viral launch captivated investors, paving the way for this latest funding round less than a month after Decart emerged from stealth.

Over the past weeks, Decart has been continuously developing the model, achieving significant improvements in both video resolution quality and the model's long-term memory, bringing their interactive world models closer than ever to real-life environments.

With this new funding, Decart will continue to grow its team of experts, accelerating its mission to redefine how we experience AI in everyday life. By pioneering next-generation generative AI models, the company envisions a future where intelligent, real-time interactions become second nature - seamlessly woven into the fabric of daily experiences, and reshaping the way we connect with technology and each other.

"Decart brings imagination to life through efficient AI world models," said Dean Leitersdorf, CEO and co-founder of Decart. "We launched Oasis, a real-time user-generated game demo, and the response surpassed anything we could have predicted or prepared for. This enthusiasm has led us to double down on building the next generation of AI consumer experiences, and we cannot wait to see how these breakthroughs transform everyday interactions."

"Decart's innovation makes AI generation not only more efficient but also more accessible for any type of user,? said Victor Lazarte, General Partner at Benchmark. ?By removing barriers to entry and significantly reducing costs, they are empowering a new wave of creativity and practical applications. We're proud to join them on this journey as they redefine the possibilities of AI and its role in our everyday lives.?

About Decart

Decart is a cutting-edge, efficiency-focused AI research lab bringing generative experiences to all. Founded in 2023 and backed by Benchmark, Sequoia Capital, and Zeev Ventures, Decart leverages its efficient AI training and inference capabilities alongside cluster training reliability to push the boundaries of generative experiences.

