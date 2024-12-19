November 2024 data from certification body MCS reveal record year for UK air-sourced heat pump installations. Two consecutive months with more than 5,000 certified installs puts 2024 on track for 50% growth on previous year. More than 5,000 air-sourced heat pump installations were recorded by UK certification body MCS in November 2024, in a record-breaking year for the technology. The latest data from MCS reveal 5,735 air-sourced heat pumps were installed during the month, the third highest on record behind only October 2024 (5,797) and March 2022 - when 6,335 air-sourced heat pumps were installed ...

