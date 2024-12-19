AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, and Nadara, Europe's largest independent power producer (IPP) of onshore wind, today announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the output of three agrivoltaic solar farms in Sicily, Italy Landolina, Sughero Torto and Sardella. This energy strategy, in addition to creating environmental benefits, provides a more localized source of renewable energy dedicated to Aptar.

Since 2019, nearly 100% of Aptar's electricity usage in Europe has been covered through the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs) to facilitate minimal CO2 impact of its electricity consumption. Now the company is transitioning a portion of the portfolio through the PPA with Nadara. Per the terms of the agreement, Aptar will purchase the renewable generation output of three solar farms for a 10-year period covering approximately 40% of Aptar's electricity needs in the region, with the remaining needs in the region continuing to be covered by RECs. As shared by Philippe Robert, Aptar's Global Purchasing Vice President, "Aptar is committed to increasing the portion of PPA in its electricity mix. Aptar's electricity needs in Europe will continue to be fully covered by renewable electricity through this combination strategy."

All three solar farms are expected to be operational in 2026 with Landolina already having begun operations in 2024. The combined energy generation output will be around 100GWh per annum when all three solar farms are fully operational. Both Aptar and Nadara share a commitment to supporting local communities and the creation of the solar farms, together with the PPA agreement, will provide more opportunities to directly benefit local residents.

Beth Holland, Aptar's Chief Sustainability Officer, explained, "Increasing renewable electricity is an important part of our sustainability strategy and Aptar is proud to have already achieved over 95% sourcing of renewables within our operations. Entering into a PPA with Nadara is the next step in maturity in this area, securing long-term energy availability that will power our future operations. We are committed to the goal of 100% renewable electricity procurement by 2030, as aligned with our science-based targets, and this partnership ensures we maintain our progress towards that goal."

Joanna Ellis, Chief Commercial Officer at Nadara, said, "We are thrilled to announce this agreement with Aptar, which further demonstrates the technical, commercial and community benefits that solar farms managed and operated by Nadara can deliver. The deal also supports our holistic approach to development which prioritizes robust stakeholder relationships and meaningful community impact. Initiatives across the three sites can ensure local communities receive direct benefits from the operations, while supporting Aptar to advance its sustainability goals."

The PPA is a demonstration of a collaborative approach to growth that can help to deliver positive, long-term benefits to the industry, communities and broader society.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Nadara

Nadara brings together 30 years of combined industry experience to become one of Europe's largest renewable energy IPPs. Nadara has an installed 4.2GW portfolio of over 200 plants including onshore wind, solar, biomass, and energy storage, and a pipeline of 18GW. The company operates in Europe notably in the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal and the US, and has more than 1,000 employees. The company's name was inspired by the Scottish Gaelic word 'Nàdarra', which means 'natural' it embodies the natural energy we harness in the renewable energy plants that we develop, own and operate. For more information on Nadara visit https://nadara.com or LinkedIn.

