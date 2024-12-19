Favo Capital, Inc.: Favo Capital Files Its Initial Application With The NASDAQ Stock Exchange

LAUDERHILL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO), a leading provider of alternative financing solutions in the Private credit Sector, is thrilled to announce that it has filed its initial application with the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, marking a major milestone for the company as it prepares for its uplisting from the OTC Markets. This filing comes off the back of a successful first round closing of its Private Placement Offering Bridge Raise with D. Boral Capital, LLC as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

"We are excited to take this next step towards listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange," said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital. "This filing represents a significant achievement for our team and brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of providing innovative investment opportunities for our clients."

FAVO as a leading Private Credit provider that specializes in providing much needed funding solutions to emerging small to medium size companies across America has earned a reputation as a trusted B2B partner for our customers and investors alike.

As Favo continues to grow and expand its offerings, listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange will provide the company with increased visibility, liquidity and access to a larger pool of potential investors who wish to participate in one of the fastest growing sectors - Private Credit.

Shaun Quin, FAVO Capital President, added "Whilst the excitement amongst the team is at an all-time high, we are mindful of the journey ahead and the challenges that face us in executing on this goal. 2024 has been a win on so many levels and I believe 2025 will be the defining moment we have planned for, for so many years".

With its initial application filed and audits in the final stages of completion, FAVO is positioned for continued success and growth in the months ahead. The company looks forward to sharing more updates with its stakeholders as it progresses toward its Nasdaq Debut.

Glen Steward, FAVO Capital Chief Strategy Officer, added "I could not be prouder of the team and their achievements to date. Not only as a Director but also as the Founder and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital. Our team made a substantial investment in FAVO for this exact reason, as they continue to hit milestones after milestone and align with the long term strategic vision which better serves our valued investors."

More About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO) is a rapidly growing alternative finance company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Company offers personalized alternative finance solutions to emerging, small, and medium-sized businesses. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

For more information visit: www.favocapital.com

