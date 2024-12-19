Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNV8 | ISIN: CH0418792922 | Ticker-Symbol: SIKA
Lang & Schwarz
19.12.24
15:52 Uhr
234,40 Euro
-2,85
-1,20 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIKA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIKA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
234,20234,6015:53
0,0000,00028.03.23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 12:54 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Photocat A/S: SIKA AG signs license agreement on Photocat Bitumen technology to combat Air Pollution

Finanznachrichten News

December 19th, 2024

SIKA AG signs license agreement on Photocat Bitumen technology to combat Air Pollution.

SIKA AG, a global leader in building and roofing solutions, has signed a license agreement to utilize Photocat's patented Bitumen technology for its SikaShield Pure-Air product line. This technology enhances bitumen waterproofing membranes with air-cleaning properties, addressing one of the world's most pressing challenges: air pollution, which causes over 3 million deaths annually, according to the WHO.

Photocat's innovative solutions, protected by patents, enable air-purifying capabilities in bitumen membranes using either spray-on production methods or pre-coated granulates. This agreement aligns with Photocat's strategy of licensing its technology to global market leaders while maintaining a strong focus on public health and environmental benefits.

Michael Humle, CEO of Photocat, stated:
"We are proud to see our technology adopted by an industry giant like SIKA AG. This agreement marks an important step toward cleaner air and sustainable roofing solutions."

Henrik Jensen, CTO of Photocat, added:
"From concept to implementation, our NOxOFF technology demonstrates its real-world impact. By reducing air pollution, we provide economic value for cities and health benefits for citizens."

Photocat continues to seek partnerships with key players in the market through licensing agreements and supply solutions. The agreement with SIKA AG underscores the scalability and relevance of Photocat's air-cleaning technology.

Financial Impact: This agreement paves the way for long-term growth and market recognition.

For more information, please contact:
Keiko Alberts
Photocat A/S
Tel: +45 7022 5055
Email: ka@photocat.net

About Photocat:
Photocat is a leader in sustainable solutions, harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world. Committed to environmental innovation, Photocat develops cutting-edge technologies that improve air quality. Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North, under the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.