Photocat A/S: SIKA AG signs license agreement on Photocat Bitumen technology to combat Air Pollution

December 19th, 2024

SIKA AG signs license agreement on Photocat Bitumen technology to combat Air Pollution.

SIKA AG, a global leader in building and roofing solutions, has signed a license agreement to utilize Photocat's patented Bitumen technology for its SikaShield Pure-Air product line. This technology enhances bitumen waterproofing membranes with air-cleaning properties, addressing one of the world's most pressing challenges: air pollution, which causes over 3 million deaths annually, according to the WHO.

Photocat's innovative solutions, protected by patents, enable air-purifying capabilities in bitumen membranes using either spray-on production methods or pre-coated granulates. This agreement aligns with Photocat's strategy of licensing its technology to global market leaders while maintaining a strong focus on public health and environmental benefits.

Michael Humle, CEO of Photocat, stated:

"We are proud to see our technology adopted by an industry giant like SIKA AG. This agreement marks an important step toward cleaner air and sustainable roofing solutions."

Henrik Jensen, CTO of Photocat, added:

"From concept to implementation, our NOxOFF technology demonstrates its real-world impact. By reducing air pollution, we provide economic value for cities and health benefits for citizens."

Photocat continues to seek partnerships with key players in the market through licensing agreements and supply solutions. The agreement with SIKA AG underscores the scalability and relevance of Photocat's air-cleaning technology.

Financial Impact: This agreement paves the way for long-term growth and market recognition.

For more information, please contact:

Keiko Alberts

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 7022 5055

Email: ka@photocat.net

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leader in sustainable solutions, harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world. Committed to environmental innovation, Photocat develops cutting-edge technologies that improve air quality. Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North, under the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net