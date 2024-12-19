Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider/close associate

Oslo, 19 December 2024.
The Company has been informed that Thomas Borgen, Chair of Vow ASA, has sold shares in Vow ASA to a closely associated company as further specified in the attached notification form.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- 20241219 PDMR form (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/40a60be7-8052-480c-9880-f445d8442dc4)
