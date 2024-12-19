Gene Guard Detox, Inc. Seeks Strategic Investors to Transform Newly Patented Toxin-Removal Science for Glyphosate & BPA Into Commercialization

Gene Guard Detox, Inc., an innovative health and wellness company, is seeking strategic investment partners to commercialize its patented probiotics and postbiotics. Since its founding in 2019, the company has developed transformative solutions to address toxins such as glyphosate and BPA in humans and pets.

Through proprietary research, Gene Guard Detox has demonstrated remarkable toxin-binding capabilities of its probiotic strains, including:

Glyphosate Elimination: Animal studies revealed a 50% increase in glyphosate excretion through stool and a 46% reduction in serum levels and 20% reduction in the liver.

BPA Mitigation: Research confirmed up to 165% removal of daily BPA intake using advanced probiotic and postbiotic formulations.

The proprietary strains developed by Gene Guard Detox work by binding toxins in the digestive system at a cellular level, preventing their absorption and reducing their impact on vital organs and tissues. Unlike degradation-based methods, this toxin-binding approach avoids harmful by-products, ensuring a safer detoxification process.

Having self-funded its groundbreaking research and secured pivotal patents, Gene Guard Detox is ready to scale its innovations into consumer products like drinks, snacks, and supplements. These products have the potential to redefine health and wellness by addressing the growing global concerns over environmental toxins. Investors are invited to join in advancing these life-enhancing solutions and driving global health improvements, contributing to a market that spans both human and pet health.

The application of Gene Guard's probiotics within the human health and wellness industry provides global market opportunities and sustainable long-term growth in the human and pet market. Through its innovative technology, Gene Guard is the first-to-market with patented glyphosate binding strains that are GRAS. These strains represent a platform for simple screening of additional toxins that are expected to expand the utility and value of GRAS isolates with toxin binding activity.

