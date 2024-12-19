Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gene Guard Detox, Inc. Seeks Strategic Investors to Transform Newly Patented Toxin-Removal Science for Glyphosate & BPA Into Commercialization

Finanznachrichten News

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Gene Guard Detox, Inc., an innovative health and wellness company, is seeking strategic investment partners to commercialize its patented probiotics and postbiotics. Since its founding in 2019, the company has developed transformative solutions to address toxins such as glyphosate and BPA in humans and pets.

Through proprietary research, Gene Guard Detox has demonstrated remarkable toxin-binding capabilities of its probiotic strains, including:

Glyphosate Elimination: Animal studies revealed a 50% increase in glyphosate excretion through stool and a 46% reduction in serum levels and 20% reduction in the liver.

BPA Mitigation: Research confirmed up to 165% removal of daily BPA intake using advanced probiotic and postbiotic formulations.

The proprietary strains developed by Gene Guard Detox work by binding toxins in the digestive system at a cellular level, preventing their absorption and reducing their impact on vital organs and tissues. Unlike degradation-based methods, this toxin-binding approach avoids harmful by-products, ensuring a safer detoxification process.

Having self-funded its groundbreaking research and secured pivotal patents, Gene Guard Detox is ready to scale its innovations into consumer products like drinks, snacks, and supplements. These products have the potential to redefine health and wellness by addressing the growing global concerns over environmental toxins. Investors are invited to join in advancing these life-enhancing solutions and driving global health improvements, contributing to a market that spans both human and pet health.

The application of Gene Guard's probiotics within the human health and wellness industry provides global market opportunities and sustainable long-term growth in the human and pet market. Through its innovative technology, Gene Guard is the first-to-market with patented glyphosate binding strains that are GRAS. These strains represent a platform for simple screening of additional toxins that are expected to expand the utility and value of GRAS isolates with toxin binding activity.

https://www.geneguarddetox.com

For more information please visit www.geneguarddetox.com or call us at 215-518-3922

Contact Information

John McColgan
CEO
johnm.genehealth@gmail.com
2155183922

.

SOURCE: Gene Guard Detox, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.