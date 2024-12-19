Anzeige
19.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
Alexander Sasha Josipovicz the Honorary Editor-in-Chief OBJEKT USA-CANADA Resigns From His Post, Effective Immediately

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Alexander Sasha Josipovicz The Honorary Editor-in-Chief OBJEKT USA-CANADA resigns from his post, effective immediately.

During his tenure at the OBJEKT magazine Josipovicz, the "creative whisperer to global jetsetters" successfully launched OBJEKT USA-CANADA and produced notable editorial spreads, including an inside look at the Royal Palaces of HRH Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic in Belgrade, Serbia, Windsor Florida an exclusive residential development in Vero beach established by Canada's Weston family, featured stories on New York's The National Arts Club established in 1898 by the author and poet Charles De Kay of The New York Times fame and "Bernard Buffet Legacy" commissioned by Bernard Buffet Family Foundation in Paris.

In addition, he oversaw and produced "La Vie en Rose" an article featuring the Brentwood home of Tracy Tutor Maltas, the star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and another one titled "La Mesa Drive" former California residence of Lee Radziwill, "the American socialite every socialite not so secretly wanted to be," according to Josipovicz.

"Hans Fonk and his photography has shaped my creative path just as Bernard Buffet art did," said Josipovicz. "I will be forever grateful to the entire FONK family for their trust and support over these last 25 years. I wish OBJEKT magazine's new management great success."

Josipovicz's next adventure is in the book publishing world. His first project is the Serbian-language publication of "Bodies and Souls" (TELA I DUSE) by Isabel Vincent which was translated from the English in partnership with Belgrade-based CLIO Publishing Group.

Josipovicz will remain Creative Director for Studio Pyramid Inc. a multi-disciplinary art, architecture and interior design agency.

Contact Information

Elaine Tan
design associate
elaine@studiopyramid.com
416-9666888#26

Pasha DeCerigo
PR associate
pashadecerigo@yahoo.com
416-9666888

.

SOURCE: OBJEKT USA-CANADA



