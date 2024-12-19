Reggora Announces Strategic Partnership With Lenderworks

Partnership accelerates Reggora implementation for lenders without internal IT resources

Reggora , an appraisal management software company that is modernizing residential real estate valuation for mortgage lenders, announced today its partnership with Lenderworks , a leading mortgage infrastructure solutions provider for companies in the mortgage banking industry. Lenderworks now provides Reggora integration and implementation services, alongside its existing suite of mortgage infrastructure solutions.

Reggora's platform enables lenders to obtain high-quality appraisals in a timely manner, dramatically improving the appraisal process. However, despite how simple the Reggora implementation process is, some mortgage lenders have limited IT resources to deploy the solution. Reggora's partnership with Lenderworks allows lenders to implement its appraisal management platform without leveraging internal IT resources, freeing those resources up to continue working on existing projects.

In addition to accelerating the technology implementation, Lenderworks ensures Reggora is seamlessly integrated with both a lender's loan origination system and its existing business processes. This combination of technology and business process expertise, specific to the mortgage banking industry, makes Lenderworks a uniquely valuable integration partner.

"We're excited about our partnership with Lenderworks," said Brian Zitin, CEO of Reggora. "They make it simple for a lender without IT resources to implement Reggora quickly get value out of our platform."

"We are thrilled to partner with Reggora as they revolutionize the way residential real estate valuations are handled. Their innovative approach is empowering mortgage lenders with faster, more accurate, and reliable appraisals, aligning perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for our industry. Together, we're setting a new standard for efficiency and excellence in the mortgage lending process,"said Alexandra Temple, CEO at Lenderworks.

About Reggora

Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and configurable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall borrower experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, automatic appraisal ordering, rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

About Lenderworks

Lenderworks® is a results-focused provider of infrastructure solutions tailored to the mortgage banking industry. Our mission is to deliver innovative, impactful solutions for every client we serve. By integrating cutting-edge technology, streamlined processes, and a team of seasoned mortgage professionals, we have developed the industry's first comprehensive, on-demand "infrastructure support" platform.

