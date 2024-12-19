Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858560 | ISIN: US5324571083 | Ticker-Symbol: LLY
Xetra
19.12.24
15:43 Uhr
736,70 Euro
-4,10
-0,55 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
731,30731,8015:58
731,00731,7015:58
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zepbound Coupons and Discounts From Duty Free Meds

Finanznachrichten News

Duty Free Meds is proud to introduce a new Zepbound coupon offering to help lower patient costs associated with the weight-loss medication. These coupons can help customers spend less on weight-loss drugs and other medications.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Zepbound, also known by its main ingredient, trizepatide, and other ground-breaking drugs, like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus, Trulicity, and Cialis, can be extremely expensive, even with insurance. New customers can save on their first Duty Free Meds order by easily applying the coupon code " DFM2024 " to their cart at checkout. All new customers are eligible, and the coupon has no expiration date.

New and returning customers can also take advantage of ongoing savings with Duty Free Meds' Referral Program. For every successful referral, referring customers receive a $25 coupon for future orders . Their unique referral link-located in the Referral Program section of the customer account dashboard-can be shared by email, text, or social media and never expires. There's no limit to the number of referral rewards someone can earn, creating unlimited opportunities to save on future orders.

Both savings opportunities are live and ready to be applied to new orders today. The coupons can be combined with existing insurance and other savings. By offering coupons for Zepbound , an important weight-loss drug, Duty Free Meds reaffirms its mission to provide everyone with access to affordable prescription medications.

Take Advantage Of Zepbound Coupons And Further Discounts From Duty Free Meds

Duty Free Meds sources all medications, including Zepbound, from FDA-approved manufacturers and licensed pharmacies, maintaining the strictest quality standards and patient privacy. Patients can find coupons for Zepbound and other prescription medications on DutyFreeMeds.com.

Contact Information
Marketing Team
Marketing Team
info@dutyfreemeds.com
+1 888-234-2007



.

SOURCE: Duty Free Meds



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.