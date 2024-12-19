Acurai Inc. Appoints Dave Burgess as Strategic Advisor to Advance Reliable AI Products

Data Engineering Leader Dave Burgess Joins Acurai to Strengthen Hallucination-Free AI Technology

Acurai Inc., a leader in delivering accurate, hallucination-free AI technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Dave Burgess as a strategic advisor. With over 25 years of expertise in data engineering, machine learning, and leadership roles at top technology firms including Pinterest, Twilio, and Yahoo!, Burgess brings deep technical and strategic experience to Acurai's mission.

Burgess has built a distinguished career as an engineering executive and advisor, recognized for leading high-performing teams, scaling data platforms, and driving data-driven innovation. As VP of Data Engineering at Pinterest, he led a team of over 200 engineers, advancing machine learning platforms, serving systems and analytics infrastructure that boosted both user engagement and company revenue. His advisory portfolio includes prominent venture capital firms such as Notable Capital, along with board service for Pinterest Europe Ltd.

Michael Wood, CEO and Co-founder of Acurai, expressed his excitement:

"Dave's proven success in scaling cutting-edge data systems and fostering collaborative engineering teams is a perfect match for Acurai's mission. His strategic insights will be instrumental as we expand our hallucination-free AI technology into open-source models like Llama 3.1 and 3.3."

Adam Forbes, COO and Co-founder of Acurai, added:

"Dave's deep expertise in data engineering and proven leadership will be invaluable as we push the limits of hallucination-free AI technology. His advisory role strengthens our vision of building scalable, trustworthy AI systems."

Dave Burgess shared his enthusiasm for joining Acurai:

"Acurai's mission to eliminate hallucinations in AI models addresses one of the most critical challenges in the field. I'm excited to contribute to their innovative work and help bring highly reliable AI solutions to broader platforms and industries."

With Burgess's strategic guidance, Acurai is well-positioned to strengthen its leadership in accurate, reliable AI technology and expand its reach across the broader AI ecosystem.

About Acurai Inc.

Acurai Inc. is a pioneering AI company dedicated to delivering hallucination-free AI technology. After achieving industry-first hallucination elimination for ChatGPT models, Acurai is now extending its advancements to open-source models, including Llama 3.1 and Llama 3.3, enabling highly reliable AI applications across diverse platforms.

