Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acurai Inc. Appoints Dave Burgess as Strategic Advisor to Advance Reliable AI Products

Finanznachrichten News

Data Engineering Leader Dave Burgess Joins Acurai to Strengthen Hallucination-Free AI Technology

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Acurai Inc., a leader in delivering accurate, hallucination-free AI technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Dave Burgess as a strategic advisor. With over 25 years of expertise in data engineering, machine learning, and leadership roles at top technology firms including Pinterest, Twilio, and Yahoo!, Burgess brings deep technical and strategic experience to Acurai's mission.

Burgess has built a distinguished career as an engineering executive and advisor, recognized for leading high-performing teams, scaling data platforms, and driving data-driven innovation. As VP of Data Engineering at Pinterest, he led a team of over 200 engineers, advancing machine learning platforms, serving systems and analytics infrastructure that boosted both user engagement and company revenue. His advisory portfolio includes prominent venture capital firms such as Notable Capital, along with board service for Pinterest Europe Ltd.

Michael Wood, CEO and Co-founder of Acurai, expressed his excitement:

"Dave's proven success in scaling cutting-edge data systems and fostering collaborative engineering teams is a perfect match for Acurai's mission. His strategic insights will be instrumental as we expand our hallucination-free AI technology into open-source models like Llama 3.1 and 3.3."

Adam Forbes, COO and Co-founder of Acurai, added:

"Dave's deep expertise in data engineering and proven leadership will be invaluable as we push the limits of hallucination-free AI technology. His advisory role strengthens our vision of building scalable, trustworthy AI systems."

Dave Burgess shared his enthusiasm for joining Acurai:
"Acurai's mission to eliminate hallucinations in AI models addresses one of the most critical challenges in the field. I'm excited to contribute to their innovative work and help bring highly reliable AI solutions to broader platforms and industries."

With Burgess's strategic guidance, Acurai is well-positioned to strengthen its leadership in accurate, reliable AI technology and expand its reach across the broader AI ecosystem.

About Acurai Inc.

Acurai Inc. is a pioneering AI company dedicated to delivering hallucination-free AI technology. After achieving industry-first hallucination elimination for ChatGPT models, Acurai is now extending its advancements to open-source models, including Llama 3.1 and Llama 3.3, enabling highly reliable AI applications across diverse platforms.

For more information, please visit: https://acur.ai

Contact Information

Michael Wood
CEO
mwood@acur.ai
800-949-8049

Adam Forbes
COO
aforbes@acur.ai
800-949-8049

.

SOURCE: Acurai Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.